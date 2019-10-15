Editorial: Listening to UW students of color

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We don’t know how it is even possible to produce a video about the University of Wisconsin without images of students of color. What we do know is it is irrelevant who was responsible for the final product, the fact that it existed for even the short time it did is a damning indictment of our ongoing lack of cultural awareness, sensitivity and respect for diversity and inclusion.

To their credit, students of color on campus quickly produced a new video that more accurately portrays the diversity of the student body along with a message that is appropriately critical and instructive. And we’re confident the conversations on campus will be influenced by this matter for a long time to come. We sure hope so. We have a very long way to go to acknowledge our very white biases and instincts and the behaviors that result. Students of color continue to point that out. We must listen.

