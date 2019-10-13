Editorial: Listening to all of Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We’re going to include this editorial under our Listening agenda item because it feels like Gov. Tony Evers is indeed listening to voices in Wisconsin too often marginalized or ignored with recent proclamations from his office.

Within the last four weeks, Evers both officially recognized Hispanic Heritage Month and issued an executive order establishing Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin. Both are deserved recognition of who we are as a state in 2019, as well as from where this place we now know as Wisconsin originated. At a time when we are once again allowing racial and cultural differences to divide us, it is more important than ever to publicly state that we are in fact a collective of different cultures with a profound and meaningful history. And despite the desperate efforts of some, both are becoming more true and relevant, not less, and there is no turning back.

This is to be celebrated. Thanks, Gov. Evers, for helping us do so.



