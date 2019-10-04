Recently Madison Magazine held its annual M List event, and more than a hundred people listened purposefully to five women of color talk with passion and wisdom about the difference each is making with innovative work around inclusion, diversity and equity.

Recently Madison Magazine held its annual M List event, and more than a hundred people listened purposefully to five women of color talk with passion and wisdom about the difference each is making with innovative work around inclusion, diversity and equity.

MADISON, Wis. - To be sure, this is the most nebulous of our agenda items for 2019, the hardest to quantify. We've been challenged by some pretty significant community issues this year; school issues, safety issues, social justice issues. The proposal to bring new Air National Guard jet planes to Truax Field has been a hard conversation. In every case we believe we've seen evidence of people making the effort to listen to each other. And in every case we've heard voices seemingly wanting to be agreed with more than listen to.

But perhaps listening happens most often away from the hot-button issues. Recently Madison Magazine held its annual M List event, and more than a hundred people listened purposefully to five women of color talk with passion and wisdom about the difference each is making with innovative work around inclusion, diversity and equity. It was the kind of listening that can change how we think and how we act. It was all the evidence we need to justify our agenda.

Editorial: Listening that can change how we think, act

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.