Editorial: Listening, asking to be heard

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Our listening item on this year’s editorial agenda is first and foremost a suggestion that we as citizens and neighbors listen to each other as best we can to better understand our shared concerns and values. Listening is a necessary step to getting past our divisiveness and finding ways to come together.

But sometimes we must also take steps to be heard. This is especially true when dealing with elected politicians why have traded in the will to listen for whatever they deem necessary to keep their jobs.

Saturday more than 150 people attended the first of its kind, statewide Fair Maps for Wisconsin Summit. This coming Tuesday citizens and activists and, we hope, many young people will gather at the State Capitol for a March for Dreamers to among other things end deportations.

Fair and just immigration reform and ending partisan gerrymandering are critical issues facing our state and our nation. On both citizens are right to demand they be heard.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.