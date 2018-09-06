Editorial: Keep Kajsiab House open
MADISON, Wis. - We are encouraged by new efforts to save Kajsaib House, the resource center for Dane County’s Hmong community. We support those efforts and ask for your help in making them successful.
Our Hmong neighbors are arguably among the least understood minority groups for reasons of culture, history and geography. Those elements also contribute to the need for culturally responsive services for Hmong immigrants making a home here.
Financial pressures forced Journey Mental Health to make the hard choice to close Kajsaib house, and seeing the impact that decision is having on so many Hmong citizens, we’re convinced we have to step up to keep those services available.
A number of community groups are raising money to keep Kajsaib House open beyond Sept. 28 and there’s been talk of some gap funding by the city. This is an important community resource. Let’s do what we need to in order to keep the doors open.
