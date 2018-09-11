Editorial: Keep Bucky on Parade going

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wednesday, one of Madison’s most successful public arts projects comes to an end with the conclusion of Bucky on Parade.

That it was 85 versions of Bucky Badger that captured the public’s attention says something about our public art tastes, but we can appreciate something clever that brought so much joy to so many people. In fact it raises the question, why not share the Bucky love with the rest of the state?

The Madison Area Sports Commission and the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau came up with a winner, and who knows how many thousands of people came to Madison to find the statues and take pictures and post countless social media images.

So, given the somewhat negative view some folks have of Madison and the UW, why not take advantage of a ready-made goodwill team of ambassadors and send the Buckys out on tour to promote the University and its hometown? A little Bucky might be just the ticket to unite a divided state.

