MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin, the state Gov. Scott Walker has led for eight years, is once again a national embarrassment.

The political power grab by Republicans in response to the election of Tony Evers is being decried across the nation as an affront to citizens and a rebuke to voters.

We asked Republican citizens for their help yesterday, but it’s increasingly clear that Republican legislators don’t care what anyone thinks. There’s really only person who can restore Wisconsin’s reputation as a state with honest and ethical government, and that’s Walker.

For five more weeks this is still Walker’s state. And this is Walker’s party sullying its name. This will be Walker’s legacy, politics over people, power over fair and honest leadership. We can’t believe Walker is proud of what’s become of Wisconsin.

However he has one last chance to change that. The election last month, and the reality of gerrymandering, have made this one of the most important moments in our history. It’s up to the governor. Editorial: It's up to Gov. Scott Walker

