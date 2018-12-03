Editorial: Is this really the government we want?

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We address this editorial to our Republican viewers and readers because you are the ones best able to stop the absurd abuse of power happening in the state Capitol right now.

First of all, please try to ignore the self-serving hypocrisy of hyperventilating Democrats who would be doing the same thing if they had the power. Rather, think of your own values, your own families and futures and decide if this is really the government we want.

Your party’s leadership in the Legislature is playing you for chumps. They have no interest in the issues that really affect your lives. They are looking to pass legislation that will cost you in both dollars out of your pockets and in the quality of your government.

We believe Governor-elect Tony Evers is a reasonable and responsible man who will reach out to work with Republicans if given the chance. Please tell your party’s leaders to give him that chance, and end their vindictive and pathetic power play.

