Editorial: Is this really Madison?

MADISON, Wis. - We refuse to believe it is simply naive to think Madison is not a city where gunfire on the streets is a common occurrence.

The reality is it is far more common than we ever would have thought possible. And yet it still seems surreally incongruent with who we are as a city. And that’s good. It’s a necessary precursor to taking the steps necessary to make sure it doesn’t happen.

Gunfire at a public event, in a crowd, downtown, in Madison is an abhorrent thought. How is it even possible? The thought of what might have happened is so frightening. Two responses seem necessary. First, we must never just accept shootings in our community in any form.

Second, we have to act. We’re too smart with too many resources to not be able to prevent people from shooting at each other. Perpetrators must be held accountable.

This is not what Madison is or who we are.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.