Editorial: Immigrant Journeys -- Stories and Voices

MADISON, Wis. - The immigration crisis in this country – and there is a crisis, just not the one most think of – is a result of many factors. But foremost among them is a lack of knowledge and understanding. Often lost in the immigration narrative is who immigrants are, and they are by and large ordinary people, human beings, with compelling stories.

Those stories are being told in a wonderful new exhibit at Overture Center called Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border. A collaboration between Centro Hispano and the Wisconsin Humanities Council, the exhibit consists of photo portraits and stories of the journeys, their origins and motivations, immigrants embarked on to come to Wisconsin. It puts a human face on the immigration crisis, the true crisis being the portrayal and treatment of immigrants in America today, and the misperceptions of so many Americans about immigrants.

The exhibit at Overture runs through the middle of August and then moves to Sun Prairie and hopefully on from there.

