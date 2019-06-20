Editorial: How Sen. Tammy Baldwin is an example of bipartisanship

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - True bipartisanship is so rare in 21st century American politics, and so desperately needed, that we will take every opportunity to support it when we find it.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seems to be looking for bills she can introduce that come with bipartisan co-sponsors and we appreciate the effort. In the last week Baldwin joined with Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio in introducing legislation to make family care services more accessible to more children with special health needs.

And she and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bill strengthening federal TRIO programs to help first-generation, low-income students achieve a college education. Both bills have additional bipartisan co-sponsors.

True, the big issues facing our nation continue to suffer from partisan divides. But it's nevertheless encouraging to see legislation that improves the lives of those who need a little help move forward with bipartisan support. We thank Sen. Baldwin for her leadership.



