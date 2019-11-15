MADISON, Wis. - Opportunities to create an entirely new neighborhood, to change the look of a city and the vision of its future don't come along very often. Plans emerging for the former Oscar Mayer site and surrounding area on Madison's East and North sides are potential game changers on the scale of the Capitol East District along the East Washington Avenue corridor of the last 20 years.

Losing Oscar Mayer, its jobs and tax base was hard. It defined that part of Madison for 100 years. But if we do this right, a walkable, affordable, desirable mix of jobs and housing and urban amenities will emerge from the Oscar Mayer campus that will be a major boost to Madison's economy and living environment.

We hope planners, city leaders and especially area residents will think big in terms of density, design and land use. Plans should rival Capitol East for innovation and creativity. But we're excited about what's possible and we look forward to working on our future together.

Channel3000_Web_Staff Editorial: How Oscar Mayer can contribute to Madison's future

