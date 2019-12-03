Editorial: How officials are helping make Madison a climate-ready city

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We'd never heard the phrase climate resilience before receiving an email from the city of Madison Monday saying it is beginning climate resilience planning to prepare Madison for the impact a changing climate will have on the city's infrastructure and operations. It's where we are in the absence of a rational climate change policy in Washington.

Fortunately here in Wisconsin Governor Evers established the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change in October and as part of that work Madison is partnering with the UW and the Wisconsin Institute on Climate Change Impacts to help make Madison a climate-ready city.

What we're learning is the solution to climate change is both reducing carbon emissions in a variety of ways and preparing for the impacts of climate change that are challenging us with increasing frequency. It's smart collaboration and it's stuff we can do now while the federal government dithers. It's being in the solution business.

