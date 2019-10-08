Editorial: How Madison's Local Voices Network is growing community conversations

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It is both reassuring and hopeful that as we move through a tumultuous year the Madison chapter of the Local Voices Network continues to steadily if quietly grow its community conversations. The project, which is a partnership between MIT and the non-profit Cortico, is led locally by UW-Madison political science professor Kathy Cramer. Cramer and her team of community volunteers have already successfully sought out, listened to and made available to the public, a wide range of citizens' voices and hence usually unheard perspectives on important issues of all kinds. It's bridging gaps and bringing people together through the hugely powerful tool for understanding we put on our editorial agenda this year, listening.

The next conversation is Wednesday, and while it appears to be full you can learn more about starting your own conversations at LVN.org. While the potential of LVN is just being tapped, the work is already making a difference.

