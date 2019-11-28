Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It is a running joke this time of year, the challenge of enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with family and extended relatives and friends among whom there are differences of opinion on a variety of topics most notably politics.

But we also know these days there is some truth to the divide experienced by siblings, some spouses and significant others so we offer one of our editorial agenda issues for the year as a suggestion.

Before sitting down to dinner – better yet before having a glass of wine -commit to not trying to persuade anyone of anything. Decide you're not going to argue or complain or criticize. Instead try listening. Simply hear others' points of view, consider their perspectives and think about what they're saying. It takes a little work, a little patience, some compassion perhaps. But it'll make for a much more pleasant holiday and who knows, maybe you'll learn something. Something else for which to be thankful.

Editorial: How listening at the table can make for a more pleasant Thanksgiving

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.