Editorial: Helping solve Wisconsin's growing employment problem
MADISON, Wis. - As we suggested earlier this year there are a year's worth of ideas for reforming our criminal justice and corrections systems. Helping solve Wisconsin's growing employment problem is but one of them. But it's a big one.
Recently the Badger Institute published a handbook for employers on the benefits of hiring people with criminal records who are reentering their communities. The premise is two-fold; helping ex-offenders find stable employment which dramatically reduces their likelihood of returning to prison, and helping businesses find willing, qualified and reliable employees during a time of low unemployment and high labor force participation.
A worker pool estimated at one-point-four million is a valuable resource from the perspectives of both social justice and economic vitality. The handbook offers employers information they can use to take the first steps toward filling gaps in their workforce. That's good business. That's corrections reform. And that's just smart.
