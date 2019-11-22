Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We got an email from the good folks at the Goodman Community Center this week, and it was even more urgent than usual for this time of year:

"Hi all,

We are really feeling the pressure here at GCC. Almost 4,000 families are relying on us for their holiday meal, and we don't want to let one family —or even one person —down. Any help to get the word out and increase donations is greatly appreciated."

News 3 Now is a partner with Goodman in their annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive and this year a record number of families are in need. There are a number of places in our community that offer Thanksgiving meals or baskets so if you're helping out somewhere else that's great. But Goodman stands out for the sheer number of families it serves and we join the staff there in wanting to make sure every person who needs a holiday meal gets one. Please consider a gift of food or funds. And thanks.

Editorial: Helping families have a happy Thanksgiving through the Goodman Community Center

