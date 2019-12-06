Editorial: Gun violence is so much more than a mental health issue

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - All right, so this is not what we had in mind when we put collective problem solving on our editorial agenda this year.

The idea was to work together on solving problems elected officials have proved incapable of solving themselves. And yet is hard to fault Governor Tony Evers for taking Majority Republicans in the legislature up on their desire to increase funding for mental health services in response to endless episodes of gun violence in our state.

Of course gun violence is so much more than a mental health issue. Governor Evers knows that and has proposed simple, common sense gun control measures that would reduce gun violence. But Republicans refuse to even discuss the measures. And the shootings continue.

It is wrong and hurtful to portray gun violence solely as a mental health issue. But we'll take all the investment in mental health we can get. If that's all Republicans are offering of course Evers should take it.

