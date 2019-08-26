Editorial: Gun violence is a public health issue

CNN video

MADISON, Wis. - If the first step to solving a problem is identifying shared concerns we are there on gun violence.

While there are admittedly more outliers than we would like most people are genuinely concerned about gun violence in our nation and want to stop it. Unfortunately we've gotten stuck framing the issue as a constitutional right to bear arms debate. It seems to us that if we want to solve this problem we have to re-frame it as a public health issue.

This is not our idea. Doctors and health care providers have argued for looking at America's gun violence epidemic through a public health lens for years. But this past week Northwell Health President and CEO Michael J. Dowling issued a call to action to his fellow health care CEOs. He said it is their obligation to address this as a public health issue and take political action. Certainly strike us as one path to a solution.

