Editorial: Getting chemicals out of firefighting

MADISON, Wis. - We are impressed and a little surprised at how quickly the Madison Fire Department was able to switch to a new fire-fighting foam that does not contained the hazardous chemical compounds known as PFAS.

It’s especially notable since it appears Madison is the first department in Wisconsin to switch to the more environmentally friendly substance. And it is a welcome example of problem solving.

It helps that there are newer fire-retardant foams available without the most harmful compounds. But we all know that government bureaucracy can sometimes be a little, how shall we say, cautious to make changes in how it does things. But Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis made the decision to eliminate the bad stuff with Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s endorsement and winning praise from the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization. He wins our praise as well, for protecting our groundwater and for being in the solution business.

