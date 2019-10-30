Editorial: Get in the games

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - By any account the first Wisconsin Civics Games was an unqualified success. Despite winter storms more than 100 students from 25 schools around the state competed in the inaugural games in a series of regional competitions and then finals at the state Capitol. The games were well-run fun to watch and fun to play.

But as important was the light the games shined on our knowledge of and appreciation for civics, how government works, how laws get passed and what democratic governance really means. Run by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and championed by WNA board member Eve Galanter with a half-dozen supporting sponsors, the games underscore both the importance of civics understanding and the death of civics education in our schools.

The Wisconsin Civics Games are all about celebrating civic awareness, engagement and participation. The deadline for teams to sign up for the games is next Tuesday. That happens at www.wisconsincivicsgames.com.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.