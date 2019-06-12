MADISON, Wis. - In addition to addressing one of the most important human health and environmental issues of our time, creation of the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin is a smart economic development strategy for the UW System and for the state.

The cross-disciplinary research, training and talent-development initiative, involving all 13 UW System campuses, takes advantage of one Wisconsin's greatest assets – water.

While the results of the work could have a significant impact on both human and environmental health globally, the project also leverages the collaborative strengths of all UW System institutions and an existing water innovation center in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin is the perfect state to lead freshwater science, access and security. And we're happy to see UW Milwaukee taking the lead role in the Collaborative. Water's critical importance to our planet makes access and security an endeavor with almost unlimited economic growth potential.

We certainly expect the state legislature to see the value in this investment. Editorial: Freshwater is smart strategy

