Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - In keeping with the spirit of the holiday we reflect on what’s behind the feast so many of us enjoyed and too many of us take for granted. The availability and sustainability of good food is not guaranteed.

This December Slow Food will mark 30 years of supporting good, clean and fair food and its enduring commitment to our food, our planet and our future. Slow Food is a global network of local communities working to protect food systems, preserve customs and cooking, and save species and varieties. We’re appreciative for Slow Food and its influence.

Influence that can be felt at UW-Madison where a student project is collecting unused food at six UW-Madison dining halls, repackaging the good food, and making it available to students who need it. The Food Recovery Pre-package program reduces food waste and food insecurity. Good, clean and fair: Slow Food at its best.

Editorial: Food requires more than thanks

