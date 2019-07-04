Editorial: Fight for freedom never ends

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As important as it is to remember, honor and respect the hard-won freedoms that come with being a citizen of the United States of America on Independence Day 2019, it is hard to see some of those very freedoms at risk or under attack.

By declaring our independence from the tyranny of British rule we began the process of establishing a nation of immigrants from around the world who would have the ability, the tools and the freedom to govern themselves, ourselves, we the people.

But one of those freedoms, to elect our representatives, has been taken away as our representatives now chose the voters they want. Newcomers to America are detained and separated from their families. Discrimination by race, gender and sexual orientation is rampant though unlawful. Making a living, supporting a family and ensuring retirement is easier for the few, not the many.

Let’s celebrate our freedoms, and remember the fight to preserve them goes on.



