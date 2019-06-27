Exact Sciences

MADISON, Wis. - Wednesday's grand opening of Exact Sciences' new laboratory on Madison's Southwest side was first and foremost a celebration of hope.

Most hopeful is the promise of lives saved by more early detection of colon cancer made possible by the seven million tests per year Exact will now be able to process. The company's Cologuard screening tests and other earlier cancer detection innovations on the horizon are changing the landscape of the health science community's approach to preventing cancer deaths.

But the new, 169,000 square foot facility will also employ as many as 1,500 workers. That's a huge boost to the Madison economy. And its relationship with the Urban League of Greater Madison which is already showing signs of training and hiring success is a clear indication of Exact's commitment to equity and inclusion.

Wednesday's ribbon-cutting was joyous and well-attended. CEO Kevin Conroy and his team are intentionally moving the needle in Madison and in health.

Editorial: Exact Sciences is detecting cancer, building community

