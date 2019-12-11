Editorial: Ending sexual violence requires cultural change at the top

Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ard courtesy Wisconsin National Guard

MADISON, Wis. - At this point it is hard to tell how deeply ingrained in the Wisconsin National Guard are conditions contributing to multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment.

But it seems clear now that the problems start at the very top of the organization, and that's where change must start as well.

We believe most of the men and women in the Wisconsin National Guard are good people, dedicated to their mission of service and respectful of their fellow service members with whom they share that mission. But the results of the Guard's internal investigation finding outdated policies and procedures, some violating federal rules are inexcusable and, at the very least, a failure of leadership.

Governor Tony Evers did the right thing in asking for the resignation of Adjutant General Donald Dunbar. Additional safeguards are necessary to ensure the safety of all who serve in the Guard. Ending sexual violence requires culture change. In this case that culture trickled down from the top.

