Editorial: End wildlife-killing contests

MADISON, Wis. - Hunting has been a part of life since the dawn of time.

While its role in human survival is no longer what it was, hunting can still be responsible food procurement and a valuable conservation method. In other words, it has value. Wildlife-killing contests do not.

Killing coyotes, foxes or crows or most other wildlife for cash or prizes or for so-called fun is inhumane, uncivilized and stupid, as far as we’re concerned. What it’s not is hunting.

Last week, state Sen. Fred Risser introduced a bill that would ban wildlife-killing contests in Wisconsin. “Wisconsinites,” says Risser, “have a historic reverence for wildlife, and these killing contests directly contradict that long history and serve no useful purpose.”

We underscore "serve no useful purpose." Other states have passed similar legislation. Let’s join them. Let your elected official know you’d like them to pass this bill.

