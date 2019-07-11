Editorial: Effects of UW-Madison tuition freeze

Rick Blum

MADISON, Wis. - We are certainly worried about the increase in student fees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison being considered by the System Board of Regents Thursday.

While we appreciate inflationary pressures, and the desire of students for upgrades to recreational facilities and more mental health services, a $170 increase in fees on top of tuition is not an insignificant additional expense.

But what really concerns us is the continued pressure the tuition freeze is putting on the university, its students and their families. Now in its seventh year the freeze mandated by the Wisconsin Legislature is squeezing campuses and forcing them to find other streams of revenue. Somebody is paying for those streams.

UW-Madison’s tuition continues to be among the lowest in the Big Ten. We’ve long argued somewhere near the middle better suits the UW, which would still be a good deal. That’s why we’ve joined with Badgers United in urging legislators to end the politically motivated tuition freeze. Fee increases can’t close the gap forever.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.