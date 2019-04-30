Editorial: Driver's licenses for immigrants

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of immigrant families and supporters are holding a rally Wednesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol to ask for the restoration of the process for applying for driver’s licenses and state ID cards.

As such, it is another Day Without Latinxs and Immigrants, as the choice of Wisconsin’s Latinx and immigrant families to leave their workplaces, schools and homes for a day to come to Madison draws attention to how much poorer we would be as a state without our immigrant friends and neighbors.

But it’s also an important policy discussion. Gov. Tony Evers has included in his budget proposal the removal of barriers to licenses. That will help immigrants support their families and strengthen our state’s economies.

We urge our state legislators to listen to these bi-partisan voices of business, law enforcement, dairy farmers, faith communities and others and do what’s right.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.