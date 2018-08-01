Editorial: Doubling down on student achievement

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - When Jen Cheatham took the job of superintendent of Madison Public Schools, she put her vision for our schools in a five-year Strategic Framework.

That was five years ago. This week, she unveiled her administration’s plan for the next five years and it is focused, ambitious and responsive.

The themes that stuck out for us included black student excellence, embracing innovation and planning for the future, including facilities, investing in teachers and staff and critical community partnerships. And especially -- explicitly -- anti-racism as a guiding principle.

There has been some success over five years, some of it unprecedented and hopeful, but no one would dare say it’s enough. We hear the frustration. We’re not there yet and we should be.

But we’ve got to keep at it. We’ve got to do more. Success for every child is the only acceptable goal and the only acceptable outcome. This community is responsible for supporting this work. So are we. And we do, and we will.

