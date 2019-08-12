Editorial: Don't politicize dyslexia

damircudic/iStock File photo

damircudic/iStock File photo

MADISON, Wis. - We offer this editorial under our Listening agenda item because on this issue it very much feels like people are talking past each other, and a little listening might help.

A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature that would require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to produce a guidebook on dyslexia. Smart, right? Reading is critical to learning and recognizing and overcoming barriers to reading is important. But for some reason or reasons there is a partisan split on the proposed legislation, to the detriment of people with dyslexia.

We've long considered dyslexia a widely misunderstood, under-diagnosed and often mistreated or untreated common learning disorder. People with dyslexia can learn to read and lives can be changed for the better. So why wouldn't we do everything we can to make that happen?

There's a public hearing on the bill Tuesday. We sure hope some common ground can be found. This is too important for politics.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.