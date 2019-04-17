Editorial: Disappearing biodiversity

Chris Reece

MADISON, Wis. - Biodiversity is what makes it possible for food to grow, and plants, animals and necessary organisms that support our agriculture systems to do their work. A new report finds that biodiversity is disappearing by the day. Once lost, the report goes on, it cannot be recovered.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization report looked at data from 91 countries and found decreasing plant diversity in farmers’ fields, rising numbers of livestock breeds at risk of extinction and an increase in overfished fish stocks.

The underlying causes include changes in land and water use and management, pollution, overharvesting and climate change.

Biodiversity-friendly practices such as organic agriculture, integrated pest management and conservation efforts are on the rise. But more needs to be done, including legal and policy requirements.

It’s why food policies are so important at every level, including states, cities and neighborhoods. We have to make biodiversity protection a top priority. Our food, our planet and our lives are at stake.

