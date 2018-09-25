Editorial: Demystifying Muslims and Islam

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The work combating bigotry, racism and hatred is arguably the most important work in the world today. And while it often seems hopeless, groups like We Are Many – United Against Hate offer precisely that: hope.

We Are Many -- United Against Hate founder Masood Akhtar’s next community event is Oct. 7. We make you aware of it now because previous United Against Hate dialogues have been standing room-only events, hence our use of the word hope.

So many people are hungry for this kind of shared human interaction and desire for understanding.

The event a week from Sunday at Union South is Demystifying Muslims and Islam. It’s free and open to the public. The keynote speaker is Dalia Mogahed, from the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. There will be plenty of Q&A time as well.

WISC TV and Madison Magazine are proud to be among the sponsors and those united against hate.

