Editorial: Creating the change needed to address the climate crisis
MADISON, Wis. - The abject failure of the U.N. climate summit is a historical low point for global action on the future of the planet.
And the role in that failure by an irresponsible United States government cannot be overstated. To be sure, loopholes sought by other countries contributed to the collapse of negotiations. But it’s also clear U.S. leadership in the world is pretty much done with, for now.
That’s not to say there is no hope. The days of wealthy, white male power in this country and their rejection of climate science are winding down. The future is in the hands, and actions, of the tens of thousands of Greta Thunbergs in this country who will ultimately create the change needed address the climate crisis.
In the meantime of course it gets worse. Here’s hoping the voices of young people are more important contributions to the next U.N. climate summit in November.
