Editorial: Consider donating to Benevolent Specialist Project Free Clinic

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - As we enter the giving season we'd like to read from a letter we received last week from Valerie Heinzen, a registered nurse and a volunteer at the Benevolent Specialist Project Free Clinic.

Since 2001, BSP has been providing specialty care to uninsured, low-income patients in specialties such as cardiology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology. Each year, the 90 BSP volunteers provide more than 1,000 patient visits.

Since becoming independent in 2018 BSP staff and board have committed to several new initiatives, include a relationship with the Latino Health Council and implementation of a bilingual health program.

Fulfilling our specialty patient care mission would be impossible without the generosity of people like you, our friends, neighbors, and colleagues in South-Central Wisconsin. We estimate that for every dollar you give, our volunteers provide $5.00 worth of direct patient care. A bargain, in more ways than one! Please visit the Benevolent Specialist Project Free Clinic website and give today.

This editorial board supports BSP big time, and we urge to consider Valerie's request. Thanks.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.