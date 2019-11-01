Editorial: Closing Wisconsin's racial achievement gap for students requires changing attitudes

MADISON, Wis. - Our kids, here in Wisconsin, a state once widely respected for the excellence of our schools, are failing. The latest report card on student achievement in the U.S. shows Wisconsin with the largest racial achievement gap in the nation. This is due in large part to our African American children doing even more poorly than a year ago when we first hit rock bottom in achievement gap margin. And that is a damning indictment of our lack of commitment to equity in this state.

But make no mistake, when we fail so many African American children we are failing all of our children. We are creating a state where too many kids are unprepared for college, for careers, for full participation as citizens and every one of us pays the price for that. It is unconscionable. Closing the gap requires changing attitudes. But it also requires political will which, if it exists at all, is embarrassingly inadequate. Here’s the proof: we’re the worst.

Editorial: Failing our kids and ourselves

