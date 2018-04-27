Editorial: Centro Hispano, action for hope

MADISON, Wis. - Centro Hispano has been empowering youth, strengthening families and engaging the community in Dane County for nearly 40 years now.

It is one of the most important resources and community assets in our region. And it feels like it is at a place in its history where it will play an even larger role in the future of Dane County and the lives of the families it serves.

Wednesday morning’s annual Strategic Update Breakfast was an impressive and exhilarating call to action by CEO Karen Menendez Coller, her exceptional staff and board of directors.

Buoyed by the announcement of yet another $100,000 gift from CUNA Mutual Foundation, Centro is poised to grow, to engage more community partners, to further its outreach and public awareness efforts, effect public policy and make hope an everyday reality.

Centro Hispano and Dane County’s 33,000 Latino residents are a rich part of the fabric of this community and we are partners together taking action for hope.