Editorial: Celebrating National Philanthropy Day in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Friday we celebrate National Philanthropy Day in Madison and it is simply one of the best events of the year. The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Madison Chapter hosts a sold-out luncheon at Overture Center for the Arts that recognizes the impact of philanthropy on our community and celebrates those generous people responsible for that impact. It is both moving and uplifting.

This year's award winners include James Berbee and Karen Walsh, Friends of UW Health, Exact Sciences, Adams Outdoor Advertising, Martha Vukelich Austin, the UW Pre-Veterinary Association and Pleasant Rowland. You see what we mean; absolutely wonderful people and organizations who make our community a better place to live for everyone.

It's too easy to overlook what giving and volunteering and passion and commitment mean to a community. We have such an abundance of it here and we are so much better off for such giving hearts.

