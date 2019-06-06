Editorial: Businesses need dreamers

MADISON, Wis. - The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce did the right thing recently in signing on to a letter to Congress along with 60 other chambers around the U.S. calling for immigration reforms including protection for so-called "Dreamers," young people brought into the country by their parents.

It was also the smart thing; immigrants are essential to the U.S. economy, and Dreamers are essential to the future.

The refusal by allegedly pro-business elected officials to produce meaningful immigration reform has always exposed the hypocrisy of these politicians who willingly trade integrity and sound policy for gerrymander-protected votes and campaign cash.

We very much appreciate the courage and responsible leadership of Chambers of Commerce like Madison's to speak up on behalf of all the residents of our communities. Healthy places to live depend on diversity and talent from anywhere and everywhere in the world.

