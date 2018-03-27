Editorial: Breastfeeding public awareness campaign

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The practice of breastfeeding babies is an extremely important, if occasionally controversial, public health issue that is worthy of all the shared knowledge, public awareness and discussion we can give it.

To that end, we draw your attention to a news conference Wednesday afternoon to unveil a new campaign to “address the urgency of breastfeeding advocacy in public and political domains.”

Gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys certainly did her part with her recent campaign video, during which she breastfeeds her baby. Wednesday’s event, by Project Babies, the African American Breastfeeding Alliance and Harambee Village Dulas, is aimed at promoting breastfeeding to women of color. The goal, says Project Babies founder Betty Banks, is better health and decreasing the black infant mortality rate.

The news conference is at 1:30 p.m. at the Villager Mall on South Park Street. We thank the sponsors and candidate Roys for their thoughtful and positive contributions to this discussion.

