Editorial: Birdies for Health

MADISON, Wis. - This weekend is the American Family Insurance Championship Champions Tour golf tournament at University Ridge, a very cool Madison event in its own right. But this year a number of health providers have teamed up to raise money and awareness at an event called Birdies for Health, and we love it.

The idea is simple: You make a pledge for every birdie made during the tournament to support The UW Carbone Cancer Center, American Family Children's Hospital, Imitative to End Alzheimer's, Department of Ophthalmology, or Transplant and UW Organ and Tissue Donation. American Family will match your donation up to $100,000.

We have to admit this is important to us because of the commitment of our friend, longtime UW hockey announcer and golf show host Paul Braun who lost his wife to Alzheimer's disease. It's also a tribute to tournament founder Steve Stricker and of course to American Family's extraordinary commitment to the community. You can make your pledge at birdiesforhealth.org.

