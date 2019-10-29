Editorial: Being a champion for change through the United Way of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. - The United Way of Dane County annual campaign is nearing the finish line and today we are asking you to help meet the campaign goal for this year and support the important work of bringing people together to address our toughest challenges.

Those challenges, health and safety, homelessness, school readiness and achievement, family support, falls prevention and more, are the dots United Way connects in meeting our community’s fundamental equity issues. And it is so uniquely suited to leading us in that work.

Like a lot of community building work this is about change in how we do things together to address shared concerns. This is a group of champions for change supporting United Way and a healthy Dane County by investing in both. Please join us. Support United Way. Be a champion for change. The time is now. Together we can make Dane County a better place to live for all.

