Editorial: Baraboo Acts

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARABOO, Wis. - We Are One: United Against Hate founder Masood Akhtar sent us an email Tuesday after meeting with the principal and school administrator at Baraboo High School.

“I was very impressed with their efforts to combat hate and build an inclusive community,” Akhtar wrote.

That means a lot to us. Akhtar is a tireless advocate for combating hate and he is working with the Baraboo School District on its response to a photo of high schools kids giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute.

That response currently entails 13 specific actions to increase understanding and acceptance, and reject bigotry, anti-Semitism and white supremacy. Among the actions is to hold day of peace assemblies and sessions for the Baraboo student body, something Akhtar and United Against Hate excel at.

Baraboo knows it will ultimately be judged by what it does moving forward from that awful picture. We are seeing commitment, sincerity, reflection and determination. We like what we see.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.