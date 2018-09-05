Editorial: Back to school
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison last week sent out contact information for experts on issues related to the annual return to school, and the range of topics covered struck us as such a good checklist we thought we’d share it with you.
What rules regarding use of social media are best for your child, and what’s the right age for a child to have a smart phone? What study techniques are most effective and why is spreading study sessions over time better than cramming? What do you need to know to get your child ready for kindergarten, and how can you help a child through first day butterflies?
And then there’s obvious, but not always easy to follow, advice, based on research: Get plenty of sleep, eat your veggies and get kids’ vision checked before they start class.
We think it’s reassuring that there are a lot of people thinking about how to help our kids succeed in school. Now, welcome back, and have a great year.
