Editorial: Attic Angel community's 130th birthday

MADISON, Wis. - Attic Angel has been a part of Madison for almost as long as Madison has been a city. They are connected in some very meaningful ways.

Started by two sisters with a shared concern for children, Attic Angel Association, then as now made up of all women, started Madison's first children's library, the city's first hospital, the visiting nurse service, and of course the Attic Angel Community senior care and retirement community. Attic Angel's impact on Madison is profound, and with more than 500 dues-paying volunteers, that work continues today.

This year is Attic Angel's 130th birthday and the celebration includes a party on July 28 that doubles as a fundraiser to build a playground to benefit children experiencing early trauma, including homelessness.

It's a family event at the Attic Angel campus at Old Sauk and Junction roads and it goes on rain or shine. You can learn more at www.AtticAngel.org.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.