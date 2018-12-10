Editorial: An inclusive city has hip-hop

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We’re a little late getting to this but we applaud the Task Force on Equity in Music and Entertainment’s comprehensive report on the local, popular culture scene and we trust the city council and others will take it seriously.

Some of you probably question if the availability of hip-hop music venues and performances rises to the level of editorial support, but we consider it an extremely important issue.

Simply put, there is not enough culturally relevant entertainment or gathering places for people of color and it makes it difficult to attract and retain the diversity of talent we need here. Like many of you, Morgan Murphy Media has lost some really good people because there isn’t enough to do when one’s not working, something most of us take for granted. And that’s not welcoming or inclusive.

There’s room in this conversation for a lot of voices and we welcome them all. The more input the better. And the more music the better, for that matter.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.