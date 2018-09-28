Editorial: American Family's spark
MADISON, Wis. - On Wednesday, American Family will open its offices in the Spark Building on East Washington Avenue, but the WISC editorial board got a sneak peek the other day, and we were impressed. No, we were blown away.
The Spark, part of the latest Gebhardt development on East Washington Avenue, is also home to Madison’s latest entrepreneurial hub, StartingBlock, which had its soft opening in June, but most of the building will be occupied by various American Family functions and it is as innovative as the insurance company’s business plan has become.
The Spark, which is clearly sustainably built with green materials to last 100 years, has lots of open space and state-of-the-art technology, and complementary to the startup world of which it is a part of. The Spark lives up to its signage as “energized” by American Family. Even more exciting news will come later as American Family unveils an innovative, new, strategic, philanthropic component.
American Family’s footprint continues to grow in Madison. We couldn’t be more pleased.
