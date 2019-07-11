Editorial: America's World Cup champions

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images USA players celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA.

MADISON, Wis. - At the risk of coming a bit late to the party, Wednesday's festivities in New York simply put the finishing touch on what we all already knew – the U.S. Women's soccer team is an extraordinary group of women.

In winning the World Cup, and hearts of fans casual and passionate around the world, this team's spirit was infectious and inspirational.

To a person the players were extremely talented, confident and smart. And did they know how to have fun. We want to be careful, it is sport after all. But we love that the U.S. team used their time as winners on one of the biggest stages in the world to speak to gender inequities, women's rights, social justice and the importance of being role models for young girls and boys.

And they did it with unflinching determination and uninhibited joy. These women had an opportunity to make a difference and they grabbed it. And at least for now, everyone is paying attention.

