Editorial: Aiding the search for a new police chief

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - First of all we appreciate the Madison Police and Fire Commission’s commitment to gathering citizen input in the search for a new police chief.

It’s important both in terms of building trust in the process but also in terms of understanding how our community views law enforcement and law enforcement leadership. This is an extremely important hire at a pivotal time. The process needs to be as inclusive as possible.

To that end we are especially pleased the PFC is working with the Local Voices Network to complement the four listening sessions it plans to convene. LVN is particularly good at listening in small group settings where citizens can comfortably offer input. We’ve been impressed with their work fostering unfettered dialogue on a variety of issues. Their methodology seems perfect for the process of hiring a new police chief. We’ll let you know all the ways you can participate when plans are finalized.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.