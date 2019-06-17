Editorial Agenda 2019: We're in the solutions business and so is Mayor Rhodes-Conway

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The WISC Editorial Board had its first visit with new Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway Monday and we liked what we heard.

The mayor's agenda is ambitious but realistic; a nice mix of big ideas, and effective and efficient management and leadership. The other thing we liked about Rhodes-Conway's agenda is how closely parts of it align with ours.

In particular, the mayor knows that finding solutions to Madison's biggest challenges and opportunities will require partnerships with other communities, the business community, citizen advocates and thought leaders.

While we can all hope that elected state and federal officials will at least do no harm, evidence suggests that's the best we can hope for. We support the mayor in looking for new and innovative partnerships, both ideas and money, to help us solve the problems we've identified so well.

Transportation and housing are first. We're in this business together.

